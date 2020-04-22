Five Fazilka villages sealed

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:38 IST

Ferozepur: Five villages at Abohar in Fazilka district have been sealed as a preventive measure after the district administration learnt that a Rajasthani couple, who have tested positive for covid-19, halted at these villages during their journey back to their state last week. The villages sealed are Bhavwali, Dharangwala, Shergarh, Bhangalaa and Kalerkhera and the couple was on their way to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Samples of 23 of their contacts were sent for testing on Wednesday. Fazilka has not reported a positive case yet.

Natives of Kikkaranwali village of Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, the couple were quarantined on reaching there, but tested positive on Wednesday. The 24-year-old man has a home at Shergarh and stayed a night there, it has also been revealed after a tracing of his contacts, a district health department official said.

Abohar officiating sub-divisional magistrate Jaspal Singh held a meeting with health officials and deputed medical teams to these villages. Ferozepur DIG Hardiyal Singh Mann confirmed the villages had been sealed and the primary contacts had been asked to home quarantine.