e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five men on two bikes snatch Ludhiana trader’s car after beating him up

Five men on two bikes snatch Ludhiana trader’s car after beating him up

Accused waylaid him while he was on his way to Kadiyan village and started hurling abuses at him.

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Continuing to have a free run in the city, robbers targeted a businessman on Friday night and made off with his car near Kadiyan village.

The victim, Aman Aggarwal, 43, a resident of Bhamiya, trades in machines that manufacture interlocking tiles.

In his complaint to the police, Aggarwal said he was going to Kadian in his Maruti Suzuki Brezza to buy a machine around 8pm on Friday.

On the way, he took the wrong side of the road near Kadian village, when five men riding two motorcycles intercepted him.

Without any provocation, the men started hurling abuses at him, prompting him to step out of the car and confront them. But, as he opened the car’s door, the men pulled him out and started assaulting him.

In no time, two of the assailants sped off in his car towards Laddowal, while the other three followed them on their motorcycles. As the robbers left, he sounded the police.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station, none of the CCTV cameras installed on the highway captured the robbery. Moreover, the accused had no weapon and also did not try to snatch the victim’s mobile phone or cash.

“According to the complainant, the robbers drove away towards Laddowal, so we will be scanning CCTV cameras installed at the Laddowal toll plaza,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

top news
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Woman hands husband fake baby, what happens next may leave you in splits. Watch
Woman hands husband fake baby, what happens next may leave you in splits. Watch
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In