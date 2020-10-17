Five men on two bikes snatch Ludhiana trader’s car after beating him up

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:50 IST

Continuing to have a free run in the city, robbers targeted a businessman on Friday night and made off with his car near Kadiyan village.

The victim, Aman Aggarwal, 43, a resident of Bhamiya, trades in machines that manufacture interlocking tiles.

In his complaint to the police, Aggarwal said he was going to Kadian in his Maruti Suzuki Brezza to buy a machine around 8pm on Friday.

On the way, he took the wrong side of the road near Kadian village, when five men riding two motorcycles intercepted him.

Without any provocation, the men started hurling abuses at him, prompting him to step out of the car and confront them. But, as he opened the car’s door, the men pulled him out and started assaulting him.

In no time, two of the assailants sped off in his car towards Laddowal, while the other three followed them on their motorcycles. As the robbers left, he sounded the police.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station, none of the CCTV cameras installed on the highway captured the robbery. Moreover, the accused had no weapon and also did not try to snatch the victim’s mobile phone or cash.

“According to the complainant, the robbers drove away towards Laddowal, so we will be scanning CCTV cameras installed at the Laddowal toll plaza,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.