Flamingo found injuredat Upavan lake in Thane

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:54 IST

A lesser flamingo was found injured on the banks of Upavan lake at the foothills of Yeoor in Thane on Wednesday. The flamingo was dehydrated. It part of the flock of migrant birds spotted at the lake on Tuesday.

The residents living near Upavan lake saw the flamingo walking along the banks of the lake. Experts said though winter is the season to spot migratory birds, a lake is not the natural habitat of the flamingos. The flamingos are usually spotted along the Thane creek.

Aditya Patil, president of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), Thane, said, “Locals said they saw around 15 flamingos at the lake on Tuesday evening. There is no video or photographs. One flamingo was left behind after the flock flew away on Wednesday morning. We took the flamingo to a veterinary, who said the flamingo is healthy and but is suffering from fatigue and dehydration.”

The bird will be kept under observation for 24 hours and will be released.

Bird experts said it is unusual for a flamingo to be seen at a lake. The flock must have taken a break in the course of migration.

Avinash Bhagat, a Thane-based bird expert, said this was the first time flamingos were spotted at the lake. He said, “There is a possibility that during their journey from one creek to another, they might have halted near the water body. Spotting a flamingo at a lake is a good sign. It means the lake has a good marine life. It is important not to concretise areas around lakes for beautification as it destroys the natural habitat.”