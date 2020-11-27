e-paper
Home / Cities / Flesh trade racket busted in Mohali, nine arrested

Flesh trade racket busted in Mohali, nine arrested

Racket was being run under the garb of a spa facility in Sector 82

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The Sohana police claim to have busted a flesh trade racket in Sector 82 with the arrest of nine people, including seven women, on Thursday night.

The racket was being run from “Brown Spa Centre”, owned by one Sanjay Saini, the police said.

Saini, a resident of Baltana, and his aide, Rajdheer, of Sector 45, Chandigarh, were among those arrested.

“The arrests came following a tip-off. The accused were produced before a local court on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” said inspector Daljit Singh, station house officer, Sohana police station.

A case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Immortal Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered.

