Flood havoc: 54 dead, four missing in western Maharashtra 

Flood havoc: 54 dead, four missing in western Maharashtracities Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:28 IST
PUNE: As floodwaters recede in Kolhapur and Sangli, the district administration stated that till Friday, 54 people died in western Maharashtra’s five districts and four persons are missing. The livestock toll due to floods is 7,847 buffaloes and cows.
Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “We are able to assess the damage as water level has come down in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Five villages in Shirol taluka (Kolhapur) are still marooned. The death toll till date in the five districts (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) that fall in Pune division is 54 and four are missing.”
The official said that the livestock casualty is 7,847 cows and buffaloes, 166 calves and 1,065 goats. Divisional commissioner said that a survey carried out by the administration has found 19,702 homes affected due to flood till Friday afternoon. “The figure will rise as the survey is still on,” he said. The government has relocated 20,000 people from Shirol taluka’s five villages.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has restored power supply to maximum villages. Many roads and bridges are open for travelling.
Banks are taking efforts to restart ATM centres in both the districts. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also resumed bus operations in these areas.
BOX 1
54 dead in western Maharashtra due to flood
Sangli -26
Kolhapur-10
Pune-9
Satara-8
Solapur -1
Box 2
Livestock casualty
Cow and buffalo- 7,847
Calf - 166
Goat- 1,065
Box 3
Loss of home
Complete damage – 1,169
Partially damaged – 18,533
Total – 19,702
Cow shed damage - 526
— Figures till afternoon, August 16
First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:28 IST