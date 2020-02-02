Foreign tourist injured in bovine attack near Taj

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:23 IST

Agra A tourist from Denmark was injured here on Sunday when he tried to photograph a cow near the Taj Mahal and the animal threw him. The tourist, who fractured his collar bone and also suffered head injury, was taken to hospital.

“A foreign tourist Nielx (40) from Denmark was attacked by a cow near the western gate of the Taj Mahal on Sunday. The tourist was clicking the cow but was taken aback when the animal lifted him on its horns and threw him on the ground,” said Dinesh Singh, in charge of tourism police station here.

“The tourist was taken to the district hospital and then to SN Medical College where he was diagnosed with a fracture in the collar bone and a minor head injury. He was given suitable medical aid,” added Singh.

Tamseel Parwaaz, the guide to Nielx and his wife said doctors advised the tourist to not move his hand but allowed him to continue with his trip.

“The couple left for Jaipur from where they would reach Delhi to fly to Goa,” informed Parwaaz.

“Stray animals near monuments continue to be a menace as tourists get attracted and try to click pictures of dogs, monkeys, bulls and cows which lands them in trouble,” the guide said, adding he had advised Neilx not to click photos of these animals.

Sources said a tourist from West Bengal was attacked by a monkey and a foreign tourist was bitten by a dog near the Taj Mahal recently.