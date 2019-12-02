Forest department put up boards to alert motorists on leopard crossing on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:02 IST

The Dahanu forest department, in association with the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA), has put up boards at strategic points on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 8 near Dahanu, to alert motorists to be careful of leopards crossing the road.

According to the forest department, around 20 leopards have been killed by vehicles in

the Palghar-Vasai stretch since 2004.

VJ Bhise, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), Dahanu, said there are specific spots on the highway, namely Kasa, Manor, Udhwa and Bordi in Dahanu, where leopards usually cross the road.

“We have decided to put up boards to warn motorists to slow down particularly in these areas,” said Bhise.

There are two highways – one state and one national – in the Palghar-Dahanu stretch which is adjacent to jungles inhabited by leopards.

“Leopards sometimes enter the residential area in the night while chasing prey, as leopards hunt only in the night till early dawn,” said Bhise.

Leopards are often found near Mahalaxmi temple and Ranshet village in Kasa, Mendhwan in Manor, Dhaniware in Udhwa, and Borigaon in Bordi ranges.

Dhawal Kansara, co-founder, WCAWA said, “We are coordinating with the forest department to raise awareness among tribals to keep an eye on leopard crossing. We are also educating tribals to not throw garbage in the open, which may attract leopards looking for food.”

“Leopards often die of broken ribs, spine, smashed heads and internal haemorrhage after being hit. We have appealed to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct underpasses and overpasses as wildlife corridors along the Palghar-Dahanu-Vasai stretch, so that such accidents can be avoided,” said an official

from the forest department, on condition of anonymity.

Similar underpasses and overpasses have been constructed in Assam for the safety of animal crossings.