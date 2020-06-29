e-paper
Home / Cities / Former Congress MLA among four booked for abetment to suicide in Mandi

Former Congress MLA among four booked for abetment to suicide in Mandi

The victim, before committing suicide, had shot a video accusing four people of mentally harassing him and hatching a conspiracy to kill his family.

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mandi
Himachal Pradesh police on Monday booked former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur and three others on charges of abetment to suicide in a case related to the death of a 34-year-old man who died after consuming poison.

Anshul, a resident of Bilaspur town, had committed suicide by consuming poison in Padhar area of Mandi district on June 24.

The victim, before committing suicide, had shot a video accusing Thakur, Anshul Panwar, Gaurav and Deepak Sharma of mentally harassing him and hatching a conspiracy to kill his family.

Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma said a case under section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused on the basis of the video.

Bamber Thakur represented Bilaspur constituency from 2012-2017. He could not be reached for comments.

