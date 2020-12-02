e-paper
Former councillor among 3 hurt in Sohana attack

Former councillor among 3 hurt in Sohana attack

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former Mohali councillor and two others were attacked by a group of men after a scuffle in Sohana village last night, police said on Tuesday.

One person was arrested while at least 12 men have been booked under the attempt to murder charge.

Those identified among the suspects are Jagtar Singh, Avtar Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Harpreet Singh, all residents of Sukhgarh village here.

They have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victims are Surinder Singh Rajput, a former councillor of the ruling party, a shopkeeper, Jarnail Singh Rana, and his brother Sahib Singh Rana.

Jarnail told the police that he runs a shop in Sohana and there is a vacant plot next to it.

“I, along with Sahib Singh and Surinder Singh, was cleaning my place and preparing to dig earth to build a basement when the accused came there and started beating us up after a heated exchange,” he added.

Family members of the victims rushed the trio to the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6.

Two undergoing treatment at civil hospital

The former councillor has been discharged, while the other two victims are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Investigating officer Bhagat Ram said the police were investigating the case.

One of the suspects, Jagtar Singh, was arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused.

