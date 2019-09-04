Former environment minister lends support to aarey protest in Mumbai

cities

Former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday took to social media to lend his support to those protesting against BMC’s decision to cut more than 2,000 trees at Aarey Colony for Metro-3 car shed. “I am in full solidarity with Mumbaikars who are protesting to #SaveAareyForest in the vicinity of which I grew up. I urge the @MumbaiMetro3 @bmcmumbai and @Dev_Fadnavis to find alternate solutions for the car shed and preserve Mumbai’s lungs. #SaveAareySaveMumbai, “ he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray’s son Amit also posted a video, appealing to citizens to raise their voice against the civic body’s decision. “BMC and MMRDA received 82,000 objections against the proposal. We aren’t against development but it can’t come at the cost of nature,” he said.

