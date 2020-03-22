Former NCP leader held in Rs50 crore extortion case

cities

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:00 IST

PUNE Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mangaldas Bandal has been remanded to Pune police custody by a local court on Sunday.

He was arrested by the crime branch on Saturday evening in a case of trying to extort Rs 50 crore from a well-known city jeweller February year. The police cited collection of his mobile phone records and past history of criminal cases to judicial magistrate first class AB Tahasildar who remanded him to police custody.

“In extortion case, Bandal’s statement was recorded earlier. After due verification of corroborative prima facie evidence, he has been arrested in the case,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

Bandal has a history of two cheating cases in Shikrapur and Shirur police stations in 2019 and one extortion case in Shikrapur police station in 2007.

The police have recovered a pistol, 12 live cartridges, a magazine and a list of names of complainant jeweller’s relatives, according to the police.

Bandal was the fourth arrest in the case, the other three arrested earlier have been identified as Ashish Pawar, Ramesh Pawar and Rupesh Chaudhari.

The four were arrested in a case registered based on a complaint lodged by a 43-year-old jeweller. The NCP leader, along with the three others, had allegedly shot a video of the jeweller and were threatening to publish it online if he failed to pay Rs 50 crore to them, according to the police.

A case under Sections 384, 385, 386, 387, 34, 354(c) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(e) of Information Technology Act and Section 3(25) of Arms Act was registered at Dattawadi police station.

The police have been on a lookout for Bandal since the first week of March when the case was registered. He was called for investigation earlier by crime branch. The party had expelled him on account of the the criminal case.