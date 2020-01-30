Former SHO booked for delaying FIR in rape case

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:21 IST

Yamunanagar police have booked former Farakpur station house officer (SHO) for allegedly delaying the registration of a first investigation report (FIR) in a rape case.

The accused cop is sub-inspector Yashpal Singh, who has been booked under Section 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Yamunanagar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Subhash Chand.

As per the complaint filed by the rape victim with Yamunanagar police, she had approached Farakpur police station on September 24 last year, but Yashpal, who was in charge of the police station, did not register her FIR for two days.

She said the FIR in the case was finally registered on September 26 against four people who raped and blackmailed her by recording the act.

She later took up the matter with senior officials of Yamunanagar police, accusing the SHO of delaying registration of FIR.

Reacting on her complaint, Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh marked an inquiry to DSP Subhash Chand.

During the investigation, the DSP found negligence on the part of the SHO and recommended registration of FIR against him for deliberate delay in registration of FIR on the complaint of a rape victim.