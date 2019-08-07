Former talathi of Hinjewadi village, ex-naib tehsildar of Maval booked in cheating case

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:06 IST

A former talathi (village accountant), naib tehsildar and a resident of Chinchwad have been booked for cheating and conspiring against a man belonging to a community listed as backward under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday.

The three men have been identified as Yashwant Bapu Sawant, resident of Sawant Villa, Bhoir colony, Chinchwad; SN Khirid, former talathi of Hinjewadi village in Maval and NB Dhangar, former naib tehsildar of Maval.

The complaint has been lodged by the victim, identified as Shashikant Vishwanath Bhosale, 53, a resident of Sanskar co-operative housing society located on Golf club road,Yerawada.

The complainant has submitted that he is the rightful owner of a 6.75 guntha (7,350 square feet) land in Hinjewadi. However, during the 7/12 procedure of the land, the land was wrongfully given to Sawant by the talathi. The naib Tehsildar, who was to hear the grievance, failed to listen to the victim’s side before handing over the land to Sawant.

"This issue has been longstanding. The court case has been going on since 1997. After years of proceedings, a case was registered based on a court order under Section 153(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," said Yashwant Gavari, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

A case under Sections 120(a) (criminal conspiracy), 191, 192, 197, 198, 199, 200, 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (punishment for cheating), 504, 506 (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(1)(f) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered against the three at Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:59 IST