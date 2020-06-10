e-paper
Four arrested for robbing health worker of ₹35,000

The victim had noted down the registration number of the robbers’ car that led to their arrest

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
The four men, who assaulted and robbed a healthcare worker of Rs 35,000 on Tuesday, have been arrested, the Sohana police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Harjant Singh, alias Dimple, Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, and Sukhjant Singh, all residents of Seou village in Mohali; and Shami Mohammad and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Manauli village, Mohali.

Their accomplice, Sukhjant Singh, who is Dimple’s brother, is at large.

Police said the victim, Amit Kumar, who works for Fortis Hospital, Phase 8, was travelling in an ambulance to attend to a patient near Banur village.

The accused, who were in a black Maruti Brezza and a mini truck, waylaid the ambulance near the railway crossing at Chilla village.

The men assaulted Amit and snatched his cash and medicine kit before fleeing in their vehicles.

The victim was able to jot down the registration number of the car, which led to the arrest of the accused. The car has been recovered by the police.

“The accused will be produced in a local court on Thursday. Further investigation is on to nab their absconding aide,” said sub-inspector Barma Singh from the Sohana police station.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused.

