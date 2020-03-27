Four more test positive for Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, taking Punjab count to 37

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:17 IST

HOSHIARPUR/JALANDHAR: Four new patients, including three in Hoshiarpur and one in Jalandhar, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to 37.

Health officials of Hoshiarpur district said that the wife, daughter-in-law and a close contact of a 68-year-old resident of Moranwali village, who had tested positive last week, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The health department collected 30 more samples from the village in Garhshankar sub division, including other members of the affected family.

In Jalandhar, a 27-year-old man tested positive on Friday. District nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said the youngster is a resident of Virk village in Phillaur sub-division. He is a close contact of three members of the Virk village family related to Punjab’s first coronavirus death victim Baldev Singh, 70, who died at Banga civil hospital on March 18.

Twenty-seven people who came in contact with Baldev Singh have been infected by the virus. They include his 14 family members, three relatives from Phillaur, a 27-year-old close contact of the Philluar family, two who returned from Germany via Italy along with him, his five close contacts from Hoshiarpur district and the Pathlawa sarpanch and his mother.

Besides 19 people found positive in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, five cases each have been reported in Mohali and Jalandhar, six from Hoshiarpur, and one each from Ludhiana and Amritsar.