Four of Pinjore family among 5 fresh cases in Panchkula district

Four of Pinjore family among 5 fresh cases in Panchkula district

The family from Abdullahpur, Pinjore, comprising a 65-year-old man, two women, aged 20 and 58, and a seven-year-old child, was tested positive after returning from Maharashtra

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The number of Covid-19 cases in Panchkula district has climbed to 33, of which seven remain active.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Panchkula district has climbed to 33, of which seven remain active.
         

Five fresh cases of coronavirus disease surfaced in Panchkula district on Saturday. While four are from a family in Pinjore, one is from Kalka. All have travel history.

With this, the number of Covid-19 cases in the district climbed to 33, of which seven remain active.

The family from Abdullahpur, Pinjore, comprising a 65-year-old man, two women, aged 20 and 58, and a seven-year-old child, was tested positive after returning from Maharashtra.

The fifth case is of a 41-year-old woman from Friends Colony, Kalka. She had recently travelled to Kolkata, said health officials.

