Four special trains to run from Pune across the state

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:55 IST

Pune: After starting two special trains between Pune and Mumbai from October 9, the Central Railways (CR) will launch eight more special trains to various destinations starting from October 11. These special trains will run as fully reserved trains. Out of these eight special pair of trains, four trains will run between Pune to Nagpur, Ajni and Amravati.

According to the information given by the CR, one special train will be Pune-Nagpur AC special weekly (train no. 01417). It will leave Pune from October 15 on every Thursday till further advise and arrive at Nagpur next day. While the return special train (train no. 01418) will leave Nagpur from October 16 on every Friday till further advise and arrive Pune next day. Its halts and timing will be same as the Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express train (train no. 11417/11418). There will be 13 coaches of 3 tier AC in the train.

The second special train running from Pune is Pune-Ajni AC Special weekly (train no. 02239). It will leave Pune from October 17 on every Saturday and arrive at Ajni next day. While the return special train (train no. 02240) will leave Ajni from October 18 on every Sunday and arrive at Pune next day. Its halts and timing will be same as the Pune-Ajni Humsafar Express train (train no. 22139/22140). There will be 13 coaches of 3 tier AC in the train.

Similar train will run between Ajni and Pune as Ajni-Pune AC Special weekly (train no. 02224). It will leave Ajni from October 13 on every Tuesday and arrive at Pune next day. While the return special train (train no. 02223) will leave Pune from October 16 every Friday and arrive at Ajni next day. Its halts and timing will be same as the Ajni-Pune Express train (train no. 22123/22124). There will be one first AC class coach, four 2-tier AC coaches and nine 3-tier AC coaches in the train.

And the fourth special train running from Pune will be Pune-Amravati AC Special weekly (train no. 02117). It will leave Pune from October 14 on every Wednesday and arrive at Amravati next day. While on the return journey (train no. 02118) it will leave Amravati from October 15 on every Thursday and arrive at Pune next day. Its halts and timing will be same as the Pune-Amravati Superfast Express train (train no. . 22117/22118). There will be one first AC class coach, four 2-tier AC coaches and nine 3-tier AC coaches in the train.

Whereas other four trains which CR is starting in the state are Mumbai-Kolhapur special daily train, Mumbai-Latur Superfast Special 4 Days a week train, Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia special daily train and Mumbai- Hazur Sahib Nanded special daily train.