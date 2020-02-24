French national falls into duct from 9th floor of Navi Mumbai bldg, dies

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:11 IST

A 30-year-old French national was found dead at his residential complex in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, after he allegedly fell into the building’s duct from the ninth floor. According to the NRI police, Charly Tastet, a marketing professional, was living with his wife, Tanya Thakur, at The Residence Greenscape. Thakur found his body in the morning. The police have filed an accidental death report, while sources said they may call the Sector 46-A society’s members to probe negligence. The police suspect Tastet fell when he went to use the bathroom as the duct is adjacent to the bathroom’s door and attached to the drying area, which is used for maintenance work. The duct does not have any safety grille and police said the design is the same across all flats.

Police sources said they are checking whether Tastet was inebriated.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 20 and Tastet’s birthday the next day. The police said that the couple went to meet Thakur’s mother in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The same night, they returned to their Seawoods apartment with a friend, another French national. The friend had to catch a flight on Sunday and stayed back. Tanya had set an alarm for 7am, police said.

“Around 7am, when his [Tastet’s] wife woke up, she did not find him in the room and went to check downstairs. After not finding him anywhere, she woke up their friend. They later found his body in the duct area,” said Tanveer Shaikh, senior inspector, NRI police station.

The police said Tastet, who worked in a Spanish firm, was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.