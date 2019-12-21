Friday violence aftermath: Death toll in Meerut area climbs to five

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 18:29 IST

The death toll of Friday’s violence in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts rose to five on Saturday with two more injured persons succumbing to their injuries.

Dr Harshvardhan, in-charge of emergency at the medical college in Meerut said, “Three persons -- Zaheer, Mohsin and Noor Mohammad -- were brought dead here on Friday night. Late in the night, an injured Asif succumbed to his injuries during treatment.”

Dr Ikram Khan of Anand hospital, Meerut, said that a patient -- also identified as Asif -- died at the hospital late on Friday night, succumbing to injuries sustained after protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent on Friday afternoon.

Police said that at least 50 cops of Meerut zone (including nine districts) sustained injuries, including two RAF constables who suffered gunshot wounds during the violence.

IG Meerut range Alok Singh said, “As many as 102 rioters have been arrested in the range (including six districts --Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Bulandshahr) and 10 FIRs registered in different police stations.”

He said that the number of cases registered was likely to go up.

“Weapons along with cartridges were recovered during search operations. The situation in violence-hit areas of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Hapur is peaceful and under control now. No incident of violence has been reported from these places so far,” Singh said on Saturday.

The IG said that rioters were being identified through video clips and CCTV footage. “Those responsible for the violence will not be spared. People have the right to protest peacefully in a democracy but they cannot disturb law and order,” said Singh.

Dr Harshvardhan said that all the deceased had gunshot injuries.

“Two injured, Sameer and Amjad, brought from Muzaffarnagar, also had bullet injuries and are currently under treatment. Another injured, Rahisu, was released after treatment. He had a bullet injury in his eye. Two others brought from Bijnor -- Kaful and Salman -- had bullet injuries as well. So did constable Mohit Sharma. Apart from that, three RAF men (two with bullet injuries) are under treatment, while a lady constable sustained wounds after being assaulted. She was allowed to go after receiving treatment,” said the doctor.

On Saturday, police blocked the movement of heavy vehicles on the Hapur road and tight security was ensured in the area. Markets in violence-affected areas remained closed on Saturday, while internet services in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Shamli and Bulanshahr also remained suspended.