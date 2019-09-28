From inheritance to living will, legal experts decode important laws at FLO event in Lucknow

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:51 IST

In a step aimed at creating awareness about various Indian laws and their uses, the FICCI Ladies’ Organisation (FLO), Lucknow chapter, organised an event here on Saturday. Eminent personalities from the legal fraternity participated in the panel discussion ‘The Law And You’.

Justice Ruma Pal, former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Shabihul Hasnain of the Allahabad High Court and Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate and former additional advocate general of UP, formed the panel.

Justice Pal, who came all the way from Kolkata to attend the event, spoke about inheritance laws, the importance of making a will, and the concept of a ‘living will’. The judge cited many real life examples to illustrate the use of laws pertaining to these subjects.

Justice Hasnain talked about ‘Feminism in the Constitution’, elaborating on how Indian laws focussed on women’s rights.

Speaking about sexual harassment at workplace, Godiyal stressed on the need to understand what construed sexual harassment according to the law.

Some questions from the audience that led to stimulating discussions pertained to succession laws and if they were skewed in favour of men, will execution, and if men could complain about sexual harassment at workplace.

Explaining the relevance of a women’s group organising the event, Madhuri Halwasiya, chairperson, FLO, Lucknow chapter, said, “Inheritance laws and will-making are topics that touch each one of us at some point in our lives. The ‘living will’ outlines a patient’s wish about how he / she would want to be treated if they were terminally ill. The right to die with dignity has been recognised as a fundamental right in our country and yet hardly anyone knows about it. The event was aimed at creating awareness about all such legal issues.”

High court lawyers, judges and students of law schools attended the discussion.

Among those in the audience were senior advocate NK Seth, Dipak Seth, Aprajita Bansal, Madhumita Bose, Anju Narain, Arushi Tandon, Vandita Agarwal, Devanshi Seth, Tulika Kapoor, Priti Jhunjhunwala, Dr Jyotsna Mehta and Shreya Prakash.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 21:44 IST