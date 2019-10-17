e-paper
FSDA launches drive to check food adulteration

  Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) on Thursday launched a drive to check adulteration in food items sold during the festival season.

Additional chief secretary ( FSDA), Anita Bhatnagar Jain said, “If food items are found to be of poor quality, strict action will be taken against the sellers.” She said officers had been directed to collect samples and send them to laboratories for test the next day.

During the drive, there will be daily monitoring to check number of inspections, samples collected from each district across the state, quantity of poor quality food items destroyed. Items such as sweets and those made for Diwali will specially be checked for quality.

Also, to make sure no seller faces exploitation during the drive, a helpline number 18001805533 has been started for sellers. It will remain open from 10 am to 5pm, said Jain.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:51 IST

