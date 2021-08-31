Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Fully vaccinated people allowed to enter Goa without negative Covid-19 report
cities

Fully vaccinated people allowed to enter Goa without negative Covid-19 report

The Goa government had moved an application before the High Court to allow fully vaccinated people to enter the state.
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:18 AM IST
In mid-July, the High Court partly allowed the petition and allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter the state.(ANI)

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Monday modified its earlier orders allowing all people, irrespective of whether they are tourists or not, to enter the state without having to produce a covid negative certificate provided they are fully vaccinated.

The Goa government had moved an application before the High Court to allow fully vaccinated people to enter the state.

Initially, in mid-July, the High Court partly allowed the petition and allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter the state without having to produce a negative certificate. Such exemption was, however, not extended to tourists who had to produce a negative certificate even if they were fully vaccinated.

Monday’s order paves way for the state to extend the benefit of the exemption to tourists as well.

“The High Court has allowed the application by the state government where people who are fully vaccinated, post 14 days of their second dose, can enter Goa without an RT-PCR negative test or a rapid antigen test,” Advocate Nikhil Pai, who represented the South Goa Advocates Association, the original petitioners, said.

RELATED STORIES

Children above two years of age will have to come with an RT PCR test report. Children below two years of age, if symptomatic, will have to carry an RT PCR report while no test report is needed if they are asymptomatic.

A person who has completed two weeks since his/her second dose is considered fully vaccinated as per the orders of the High Court.

Back in May when the second wave was at its peak, the High Court had asked the Goa government to insist that people entering the state be asked to produce a Covid-19 negative certificate that has been issued 72-hours prior, saying there was “no justification in the state of Goa not insisting upon a negativity certificate from persons who seek entry into Goa at this crucial juncture.”

Goa has recorded 1.74 lakh cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. About 3,198 deaths have been reported more than half of which have been recorded in the months of April and May this year during the peak of the second wave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai court rejects NIA’s plea for Sachin Vaze’s custody, allows him to undergo surgery

Several faces in party, one should not be impatient: Rawat on Pargat remarks

Kotkapura firing: Fearing arrest, Saini seeks advancing of hearing on 2018 plea after SIT summons

Tennis player from Haryana alleges blackmail by woman and others
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP