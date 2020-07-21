G Noida: Wife among 5 held for man’s murder

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:06 IST

Noida: Two days after a 27-year-old man was found dead in Rabupura, the police on Monday arrested five people, including his wife and brother-in-law, for allegedly plotting the murder to acquire his property.

The deceased, Deepak, was a resident of Faleda village, the police said. His body was found near a stream outside the village on July 18. According to the police, the deceased’s wife was the one who had approached the police, after which an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was lodged at Rabupura police station.

The police said that Deepak, who had inherited around 18 bighas of land, had a turbulent relationship with his wife. His parents had died earlier, while his only sibling, a sister, was married to Balbir Singh, 32, in adjoining Bulandshahr district.

“Deepak and his wife had a troubled relationship and could not have a child after four years of their marriage. He would often get drunk and beat his wife. She had narrated her ordeal to brother-in-law Balbir and they had also got into a relationship,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“During the probe, Balbir was questioned by the police and he confessed to plotting Deepak’s murder with the wife. He had got Deepak drunk on the evening of July 17 during their meeting in Rabupura town and had hired three of his known men to kill him,” Pandey added.

Three other men hired by Balbir for the crime have been identified as Monu Sharma, Naresh Kumar and Gullu, all residents of Bulandshahr. The men were promised a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each to kill Deepak, of which Rs 60,000 each was paid in advance by Balbir, the officer said.