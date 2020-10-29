GADVASU V-C releases book on management of equine colic in horses

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:33 IST

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Ludhiana, (GADVASU), vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, on Thursday released a book titled, ‘A Practical Approach to Diagnosis and Management of Equine Colic’ authored by Dr Arun Anand and Dr Simrat Sagar Singh of the department of veterinary surgery and radiology.

Dr Inderjeet Singh appreciated the effort put in by the veterinary surgeons of the university.

The book has been published by Jaya Publishing House, Delhi. Authors of the book said that colic in horses is a life-threatening disease and if left untreated horses succumb to the disease, causing massive economic loss to owners and breeders.

The department of veterinary surgery at GADVASU has established an exclusive facility for colic surgery in horses.

This is the only facility of its kind in northern India among veterinary institutions. The book has been dedicated entirely to colic treatment covering the surgical anatomy of the equine abdomen. The book contains chapters on causes, diagnostic procedures and presurgical assessment of colic horses.

The book contains more than 125 original coloured photographs and illustrations for an easy and comprehensive understanding of veterinary students and clinicians.

The authors further explained that this is the first book in the Indian subcontinent dedicated entirely to the management of equine colic and written by Indian authors.