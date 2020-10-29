e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GADVASU V-C releases book on management of equine colic in horses

GADVASU V-C releases book on management of equine colic in horses

Authors of the book said that colic in horses is life-threatening and if left untreated horses succumb to the disease.

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Ludhiana, (GADVASU), vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, on Thursday released a book titled, ‘A Practical Approach to Diagnosis and Management of Equine Colic’ authored by Dr Arun Anand and Dr Simrat Sagar Singh of the department of veterinary surgery and radiology.

Dr Inderjeet Singh appreciated the effort put in by the veterinary surgeons of the university.

The book has been published by Jaya Publishing House, Delhi. Authors of the book said that colic in horses is a life-threatening disease and if left untreated horses succumb to the disease, causing massive economic loss to owners and breeders.

The department of veterinary surgery at GADVASU has established an exclusive facility for colic surgery in horses.

This is the only facility of its kind in northern India among veterinary institutions. The book has been dedicated entirely to colic treatment covering the surgical anatomy of the equine abdomen. The book contains chapters on causes, diagnostic procedures and presurgical assessment of colic horses.

The book contains more than 125 original coloured photographs and illustrations for an easy and comprehensive understanding of veterinary students and clinicians.

The authors further explained that this is the first book in the Indian subcontinent dedicated entirely to the management of equine colic and written by Indian authors.

top news
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In