Gang of snatchers busted in east Delhi, stolen bikes recovered

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:24 IST

New Delhi:

Police on Tuesday said they had busted a gang of snatchers who stole two wheelers to commit robberies in Delhi.

The men used different stolen bikes -- using one motorcycle a month -- to evade the police. Eleven stolen bikes the trio had hidden at a parking lot in east Delhi were recovered, police said.

The arrested men are Mohammad Nadim, Danish and Wasim, all aged 22 and residents of Khajoori Khas in east Delhi.

Police said while Nadim is a helper at a food van, Danish is an automobile mechanic. Wasim, police said, was involved in vehicle thefts earlier.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said the police were on a late-night patrol early Tuesday when they spotted two men moving suspiciously on a motorcycle.

“They were stopped for checking and the motorcycle was found stolen from Subhash Palace in Delhi. The two men were later identified as Wasim and Nadim. They were both arrested,” Sharma said.

During interrogation, the two men said they had committed a series of vehicle thefts and snatchings in east and northeast Delhi. “They said they stole bikes and scooters to commit the crimes. They said they used a stolen two-wheeler only once or twice a month to avoid being tracked,” he said.

Sharma said the duo named their associate Danish, who was later arrested.

“The third arrest led us to the trio’s hideout, a parking lot in Rajiv Vihar Dhalan, Khajoori, where they hid the stolen two wheelers. Eleven stolen vehicles were recovered. We are probing their involvement in other cases ,” he said.

The DCP said efforts to recover the stolen and snatched valuables are under way. “We are checking if they used to lend the stolen bikes to other gangs,” the officer said.

