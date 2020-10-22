e-paper
Gang of thieves busted in Mohali

Six vehicles, a countrymade pistol, drugs other stolen articles recovered

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 05:10 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

With the arrest of four persons and recovery of three cars, three bikes, an illegal weapon and drugs, the police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang.

The accused were identified as Sagar of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Kishan of Ram Darbar in Chandigarh, and Rahul Kumar and Sukhman Singh of Lalru Mandi in Mohali.

Addressing the media persons, Mohali superintendent of police (SP, city) HS Virk said the Phase-11 police team and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) led by inspector Sukhveer Singh had conducted the operation.

As per police, Sagar was held on October 17 at a naka on the railway station road in Industrial Area, Phase 9. On checking, the police found 200g marijuana, two daggers, a hand metal cutter, four keys of vehicles and four mobile phones.

His arrest led the police to Kishan, who was in possession of a Hyundai Accent car, a TVS Apache bike, 13 banned injections and an LCD TV.

Rahul and Sukhman were nabbed on October 19. An Alto car, a Bullet, a Splendor motorcycle, a country-made .315 pistol along with five live cartridges, two LCDs, a Zen car and a laptop were recovered from them.

Inspector Sukhveer Singh said the accused used to sell the stolen articles in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states. The four were produced before a local court on Wednesday and sent to police remand till Friday, he added.

A case was registered under Sections 20-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 25 of the Arms Act and 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

