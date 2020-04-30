e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gangster Bhagwanpuria brought to Batala for questioning in murder case

Gangster Bhagwanpuria brought to Batala for questioning in murder case

Former Akali sarpanch had been gunned down in Dhilwan village of Gurdaspur on November 18 last year

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
Hindustantimes
         

The local police brought gangster Jaggu Bhawanpuria, lodged in Patiala Central jail, on a production warrant for questioning in the murder case of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch, Dalbir Singh in Dhilwan village on November 18 last year, on Thursday. Dalbir, was gunned down allegedly by neighbour Balwinder Singh, his two sons, Mandeep Singh and Major Singh, along with six more accomplices.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said, “The family members have been accusing Bhagwanpuria. We sought his remand to explore all angles. A local court has remanded him to three-day police custody. He has been shifted to the CIA police station, where we will question him.”

The murder had generated political controversy with the SAD accusing a minister in the state government, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, of being behind the incident, with Randhawa rubbishing any such claims.

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities