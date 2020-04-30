Gangster Bhagwanpuria brought to Batala for questioning in murder case

cities

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:12 IST

The local police brought gangster Jaggu Bhawanpuria, lodged in Patiala Central jail, on a production warrant for questioning in the murder case of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch, Dalbir Singh in Dhilwan village on November 18 last year, on Thursday. Dalbir, was gunned down allegedly by neighbour Balwinder Singh, his two sons, Mandeep Singh and Major Singh, along with six more accomplices.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said, “The family members have been accusing Bhagwanpuria. We sought his remand to explore all angles. A local court has remanded him to three-day police custody. He has been shifted to the CIA police station, where we will question him.”

The murder had generated political controversy with the SAD accusing a minister in the state government, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, of being behind the incident, with Randhawa rubbishing any such claims.