Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to four days’ police remand in Manpreet Manna murder case

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:11 IST

A court in Malout on Wednesday remanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four days in police custody in connection with the murder of a history sheeter, Manpreet Singh Manna, on December 2.

Police earlier questioned Bishnoi in the jail at Bharatpur in Rajasthan from where he was brought to Malout under tight security.

Gurmail Singh, superintendent of police, detective, Muktsar, said: “We need to investigate his role in Manna’s murder.”

Manna, 35, was shot dead when he was coming out of a gym in Malout on December 2. Soon after the attack, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for the murder. A post on Facebook claimed that Manna was killed by gangster Raju Bhisodi because he had turned a police informer.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against four unidentified persons at Malout police station.

Manna’s name had also cropped up in the attack on Akali leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali’s son, Parminder Singh, in October 2017.