Garlic follows onion up the price scale; govt lowers stock limits

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:29 IST

PUNE Along with onion prices, garlic rates are flying below the radar, but are also on the rise.

Milind Konde, an official of Pune’s Agricultural produce market committee (APMC), said, “ Everyone is concentrating on onions, but in the last six months, rates for garlic have also risen. Garlic prices in are at Rs170 to Rs180 per kg.”

An officer of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board, on condition of anonymity, said, “The MSAMB is issuing a circular to keep the Agricultural produce market committees (APMC) open on all days in onion-producing areas. This will help ensure onion supply to the market. The circular will be issued in a day or two.”

To avoid stocking up of onions on December 3, the state government issued a notfication bringing down the the stock limit from 50 tonnes to 25 metric tonnes for wholesalers, and five metric tonnes for retailers.

Jaydutta Holkar from the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) said, “Farmers don’t have stock.”

Maharashtra does not produce garlic. Garlic is imported from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Onion and garlic

Old (high quality) - Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg

New (smaller in size) - Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg

Garlic rates - Rs 170 to Rs 180 per kg