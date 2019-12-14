Ghaziabad fuel pump employee loses leg after being run over by motorist who wanted free petrol

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:20 IST

A 36-year-old employee of a refueling station in Mahagunpuram lost his right leg after he was run over by the driver of a speeding Tata Safari SUV on the evening of December 11. The accused was identified and booked for attempted murder, but was yet to be arrested, police said, adding that the accused has assaulted other employees of the refueling station in the past after he was refused free fuel.

According to employees of the Rukmani Service Station, located adjacent to NH-9 at Mahagunpuram, victim Sanjay Kumar was on duty last Wednesday around 6.30pm when a speeding white Tata Safari SUV entered the filling station and headed straight for the victim, who was stationed at the fuel stand.

“The driver was already speeding. He increased the speed further as he headed towards Sanjay Kumar, who could not move out of the way in time. The SUV ran over him and his right leg came under the wheels. We rushed him to a nearby private hospital. He was later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS-Delhi), where his right leg had to be amputated,” refueling station manager Salim Khan said.

The staff of the refueling station said they identified the SUV with the help of its colour and the registration number, which they had noted. They added that though the refueling station has CCTV cameras, the equipment was not working as regular maintenance was being done at the time of the incident.

“Our staff identified the driver and gave the details to police. Some people present on the spot said that there were more men in the SUV,” Khan said. Police said the car’s registered in the name of one Ankit Kumar, who is resident of Mehrauli.

“Ankit has demanded petrol free of cost from us at least twice in the past two months. Sometimes he would get petrol filled and go away saying that he would pay up. During a similar incident last month, he beat our staff when they refused to give him free fuel,” Khan said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged, police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Ankit Kumar.

“Ankit is presently absconding. Our team had gone to his house where he was not found. An 80-year-old man told us that Ankit was not at home. The incident is of a serious nature and the police will deal with the suspect in a strict manner. The man has lost his leg during the incident. In case the suspect remains absconding, we will procure a non-bailable warrant against him and take up further legal procedures to ensure that he is brought to book. The FIR for attempt to murder is lodged against him,” ,” circle officer (city 2) Atish Kumar Singh said.