Ghaziabad: Two test positive, home quarantine ends for 2,451 foreign return residents

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:27 IST

Two women tested positive in Ghaziabad district Thursday, taking the number of Covid-19 positive cases to 52, chief medical officer said.

Of the two women, one is from Loni whose daughter is a Delhi-based nurse and the second is from Muradnagar.

“One of the two cases is related to a 34-year-old nurse who is employed with a private hospital in Delhi but she was staying at her mother’s house in Loni since the lockdown started. Her report was received through her hospital. The other case is related to a 22-year-old woman who was in a quarantine facility in Dasna,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said.

According to district health department, 15 positive patients were discharged so far, and one of them was the superintendent of community health centre in Dasna who tested positive on April 11. There are currently 37 active cases in the district.

Also, all 2,451 persons in Ghaziabad with a foreign travel history have completed their 28-day home quarantine period.

“We now have no foreign traveller in home quarantine. Till Thursday night, we have 329 pending test reports. We also came across a video which was widely shared on social media and shows a person lying on the floor at a quarantine facility in Dasna. We immediately sent a team of doctors and found that the person in the video is a 60-year-old man who got admitted there on April 20,” Dr Gupta said.

“In the video, a woman is narrating that the man on the floor is dead. However, that was not the case. The man is well and we have admitted him to our hospital. The video has created panic and is a move to malign our quarantine facility,” he said.

Based on the inquiry by the health department, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursday issued directions to the additional district magistrate to get an FIR lodged in the incident and also to track the chain of people who forwarded the video, a district administration spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the DM has given further directions for lodging FIRs against one person from Dasna, five persons from Khoda and five from Loni who allegedly tried to procure ration even though they had food available with them.

Meanwhile, district officials have ordered the sealing of residential towers at Exotica Elegance and also at a high-rise in Vaishali’s Sector 5. One patient each had tested positive in these places Wednesday.

