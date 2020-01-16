e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Girl aspirant dies during PAC test run

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Bareilly A PAC girl aspirant died immediately after taking part in the physical efficiency test (PET) at Nakatiya here on Wednesday.

Anshika Singh (20), daughter of a farmer from Fazalpur Village in Baghpat district had come with her father to take part in the PET conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) here on Wednesday.

While Anishka was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors here at the district hospital, the condition of another participant, Shalini (21), who fainted during the run is said to be stable. “Anshika had qualified for PET but collapsed immediately after she completed the run,” said PAC commandant Vikas Vaidhya.

Under the PET run, while female participants are required to complete 2.4km run in 14 minutes, male aspirants are supposed to cover 4.8km in 25 minutes.

A total of 272 aspirants took part in the run. “We had kept two ambulances and deployed trained doctors. The girl was provided medical aid but she couldn’t be saved. She had qualified the physical test and was a bright candidate. We have informed her father about her death,” he said. Anshika had come with her father Ramveer Singh for the entrance test.

“My daughter always dreamt of becoming a police officer. She was confident about qualifying the physical test. I was waiting outside the ground when someone told me that my daughter had blacked out after qualifying the physical test and she had been taken to the hospital. When I reached the hospital, I was informed that she has passed away,” said a crestfallen Singh. Anishka was Singh’s only daughter. He who has two school-going sons.

“She had no pulse when she was brought in, we gave her cardiopulmonary resuscitation and tried to revive her but she did not respond,” said Dr Jitendra Singh of the district hospital.

Another girl named Shalini Singh, who also fainted moments before completing the race, however, is stable, he said.

