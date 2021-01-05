GMADA chalks out plan to develop Mohali’s Sector 90

cities

Five years after land acquisition, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has prepared a draft to develop Sector 90, which is situated near Lakhnaur village in Mohali.

GMADA had acquired 229 acres under land pooling scheme in 2015, but around 70 acres are under litigation. Under land pooling, farmers were offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land.

Initially, 144 acres of land will be developed, said a senior GMADA official, privy to the development. According to the plan, residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards will come up over 29 acres, commercial sites will come up over 14 acres and 11 acres will be earmarked for institutions. Parks will be developed over 8 acres, waterworks will take up 2 acres and roads will be constructed over 28 acres.

“We are hopeful of sending the draft to the higher authorities for final approval this month,” said the official.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said: “Once we get the drawings, we will start the development within a month. Sector 90 is a prime location for both residential end users, commercial real estate markets and investors.”

Industries to come up over 500 acres in Sector 101

After the Punjab cabinet gave its nod to a new land pooling policy for industrial development, GMADA has begun the process to acquire 500 acres of land in Sector 101.

The land acquisition process has already begun at two villages: Manuli and Durali. Industrial plots of 550 and 1,100 square yards will come up at these sites.

“The department has started the process to get approvals under Section 4 (publication of preliminary notification and powers of officers thereupon) of the Land Acquisition Act, which will be done within a week,” said the official, adding that the entire process will be completed by March this year.