e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GMADA chalks out plan to develop Mohali’s Sector 90

GMADA chalks out plan to develop Mohali’s Sector 90

Initially, 144 acres of land will be developed, with residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards coming up over 29 acres

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:31 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
         

Five years after land acquisition, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has prepared a draft to develop Sector 90, which is situated near Lakhnaur village in Mohali.

GMADA had acquired 229 acres under land pooling scheme in 2015, but around 70 acres are under litigation. Under land pooling, farmers were offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land.

Initially, 144 acres of land will be developed, said a senior GMADA official, privy to the development. According to the plan, residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards will come up over 29 acres, commercial sites will come up over 14 acres and 11 acres will be earmarked for institutions. Parks will be developed over 8 acres, waterworks will take up 2 acres and roads will be constructed over 28 acres.

“We are hopeful of sending the draft to the higher authorities for final approval this month,” said the official.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said: “Once we get the drawings, we will start the development within a month. Sector 90 is a prime location for both residential end users, commercial real estate markets and investors.”

Industries to come up over 500 acres in Sector 101

After the Punjab cabinet gave its nod to a new land pooling policy for industrial development, GMADA has begun the process to acquire 500 acres of land in Sector 101.

The land acquisition process has already begun at two villages: Manuli and Durali. Industrial plots of 550 and 1,100 square yards will come up at these sites.

“The department has started the process to get approvals under Section 4 (publication of preliminary notification and powers of officers thereupon) of the Land Acquisition Act, which will be done within a week,” said the official, adding that the entire process will be completed by March this year.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In