GMADA’s Purab Apartments will now be home to Mohali district officials

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:47 IST

There’s good news for government officials posted in Mohali of all categories, including police, who do not have any accommodation in the city. They will now move into Purab Apartments, which has its own community centre and a sports complex with indoor and outdoor sports facilities. Built by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) in Sector 88, 700 units remain vacant in the housing complex, it has been learnt.

The proposal by Girish Dayalan, Mohali deputy commissioner, for housing the officials, has been approved by the principal secretary, department of housing and urban development.

A survey conducted by the district administration showed that about 207 apartments were required for officials from categories A, B, C and D.

“It is imperative to provide residential accommodation to officers in this district immediately in public interest. The vacant flats can be used as government accommodation for officers and employees posted in the district on a temporary basis – till these flats are sold or houses are constructed in the district,” Dayalan said.

Work is continuing at present on a housing project for district administration officials.

“The district administration will ensure that the employees’ house rent allowance (HRA) will be deposited with GMADA for the house allotted. Also, it is reiterated that this shall be for the mutual benefit of GMADA – ensuring proper upkeep of the flats and the area – and the district administration,” Dayalan added.

HRA, depending on the officer’s category, ranges from ₹1,400 to ₹4,200 a month.

GMADA had in 2017 built 1,620 Premium Apartments of type, I, II and III, in Sector 88. Out of 1,620 houses, 980 have already been allotted of which 590 allottees have taken possession of their houses.

The project has 27 towers of 60 flats each.

Sources who do not wish to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media say the 700 vacant apartments are in a state of disrepair.

