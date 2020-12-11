e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Govt officials like ‘Kumbhkarna’, need to be woken up by using different means: J&K HC

Govt officials like ‘Kumbhkarna’, need to be woken up by using different means: J&K HC

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:13 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
         

Peeved over their casual approach, the Jammu and Kashmir high court has equated government officials in the Union territory with “Kumbhkarna”—brother of the demon King Ravana and observed that “they had to be woken up by using different means.”

The acting chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court justice Rajesh Bindal on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over working of government officials in the UT.

He made these observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by the National India Construction Company, which had challenged the rejection of its bid for construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“In the case in hand and what is seen in other cases filed against the government in this court, replies/objections are not filed in some cases even for a decade. It is not limited to main petitions but even in contempt petitions, a compliance report is not filed for a long time. This not only results in denying fruits of litigation to the succeeding party but even lowers public trust in the judicial institution,” justice Bindal observed.

“Honourable Supreme Court had compared a litigant approaching the court after a huge delay with Kumbhkarna. I think if considered in that light, for filing of replies/objections in the cases pending in this court, the government officials are no better. As has been mentioned in Ramayana, demon King Ravana had to use a lot of noise and different means to wake up Kumbhkarna, when his kingdom was in trouble. Here also the government officials are to be woken up from slumber by using different means,” he further observed.

“The way of working and attitude of shirking responsibility (by officials) will not change unless people at the helm are held accountable for their action and inaction. If officers and staff are paid salaries from amounts contributed by the public, why should the public exchequer suffer for their inefficiency and casualness?,” he observed.

top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In