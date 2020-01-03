e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Govt schemes: Dalits to work as ‘business correspondents’

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to rope in Dalit youths as ‘business correspondent’ of nationalised banks who will work as an interface between the dalit community and the banks.

It is an extension of the Modi government’s ‘baking correspondent’ scheme for financial inclusion of weaker section of the society through digital means.

The Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation will roll out this scheme for Dalits across the state.

After depositing security money of ₹15000, dalit youths will be able to enrol themselves as ‘business correspondents’ of nationalised banks.

“Dalits are least aware of the digital platforms. They are also not much familiar with working of banks. So, the government has decided to appoint Dalits as ‘business correspondents’ to help members of the Dalit community in executing various online transactions,” Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal told media persons on Tuesday.

“These ‘business correspondents’ will also double up as ‘Dalit Mitra’. They will be given interest free loan for purchasing computer, printer, finger-printing machine among other essentials,” added Nirmal.

They will assist dalits in procuring Aadhar card, Kisan credit card, opening saving and fixed deposit accounts in banks among other services.

They will also make dalits aware of various welfare schemes of the state and centre.

In this ongoing financial year, 500 Dalit youths will be associated with this self-employment project of the state government.

Out of this, 100 beneficiaries will be from those families of manual scavengers who have left their ‘profession’, which is now banned in the state.

From the next financial year, this scheme will be rolled out in all districts across the state.

The Commission has rehabilitated 10,847 manual scavengers and all of them have been given ₹40,000 each.

The Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation has been tasked with the job of assisting sanitation workers and manual scavengers by providing them financial assistance if they want to leave their profession start their own business.

‘CAA will help rehabilitate Dalits of Pakistan’

On the issue of ongoing anti-CAA protests across the country, Lalji Nirmal accused opposition parties of pursuing an anti-Dalit agenda.

“After partition large number Dalits were left behind in Pakistan. They could not come to India. These dalits are being persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” said Nirmal.

“The CAA is in larger interest of these Dalits. Why political parties are opposing Indian citizenship for these oppressed Dalits?” questioned Nirmal.

He attacked Congress for spreading rumours about the CAA and misguiding people on this important issue.

