Govt to analyse Class 10, 12 midterm results to improve board scores

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:22 IST

As a part of its efforts to improve board examination results of Delhi government school students, the Directorate of Education on Wednesday asked schools to analyse the results of Class 10 and 12 midterm examination.

“There are different categories of questions—some require understanding of concepts, others are more memory-based. The question-wise analysis will help us and the teachers in understanding what areas students find difficult. We can map areas where children are weak and need more support,” said a senior DOE official.

While qualitative analysis of the results of Mathematics, Natural Science and Social Science will be done for Class 10 students, the results of English, Geography, Accountancy, Economics and Mathematics will be analysed for students studying in Class 12.

This year, of the 1,66,167 students in government schools that appeared for Class 10 exams, 118, 936 (71.57%) passed. For Class 12, government school results were better than private schools at 94.24% this year.

An analysis of the different pro-forma shows the department is looking at performance in remembrance or recall, understanding, application, analysis, creating and skill in different chapters of different subjects. For instance, in mathematics pro forma for Class 10, the teachers would need to fill the learning achievement of students in different chapters including statistics, coordinate geometry, triangles, and arithmetic progressions.

On Wednesday, heads of schools (HOS) were asked to download the final subject and class-wise pro forma for a detailed analysis and instruct teachers accordingly. “After completion of the pro forma, the analysis report will be generated automatically which can be used for betterment of students,” a DOE official said. The education department will also have teams of “core academic unit” visiting the schools to verify the analysis and report with them.

“The question-wise analysis would show us where students have scored and where they haven’t. However, this will be a burden on teachers since classes and co-curricular activities are already going on in school,” said a mathematics teacher from a government school in Madipur, requesting anonymity.

“Question-wise analysis would help teachers change their strategy. We have been doing this for the past few years and it shows us how many students have attempted a certain question, or scored badly in it, or left it incomplete. Taking inputs from this would help in targeted intervention and improving performance,” said Rajpal Singh, head of school at RPVV, Dwarka.

Last year, the department had conducted a result-wise analysis along with question and item analysis of midterm examination for Class 10 and 12 in around 60 DOE schools and found it to be useful.

