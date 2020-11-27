Graffiti project: Ludhiana MC invites residents to display creativity on city walls

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:38 IST

With the municipal corporation (MC) working to promote graffiti art in the city ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2021, it has now invited residents to come forward and display their creativity on city walls.

Residents can submit their self-created graffiti designs on paper in the form of scanned copies online at graffitiludhiana@gmail.com and the graffiti can be made after the design is approved by the civic body. Residents will have to paint and maintain the graffiti for two years or else the maintenance will be handed over to someone else.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the graffiti can be made on the theme of sports, health, Punjab culture, industry, Make in India, Make in Ludhiana, environment and social issues.

He said that under this drive, residents including children and artists will be allowed to paint on city walls.

A minimum penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on anyone damaging graffiti with posters or any other way. Also, the repair cost will be recovered from the violator.

The MC’s and Smart City Logo will be placed on the graffiti and a similar space will also be allotted for the sponsors’ logo.

Ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021, the civic body has decided to revive the graffiti project in the city for which NGOs are also being roped in.

Earlier, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with the MC officials and members of a few NGOs in this regard

The graffiti project initially started in 2016 by the then MC commissioner Ghanshyam Thori but it was put to a halt in 2017. Graffiti was painted in different parts of the city but most of them are in bad shape due to defacement and open urination.