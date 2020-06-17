e-paper
Home / Cities / Groom kills bride’s minor brother, runs SUV over three relatives

Groom kills bride’s minor brother, runs SUV over three relatives

Groom Manoj Kumar and his friends began quarrelling with the bride's relatives over sweets served to them at the wedding in Shamshabad area on Monday night.

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh
The police is looking for the accused groom and his relatives.
The police is looking for the accused groom and his relatives.(PTI)
         

In a shocking incident, a groom killed his nine-year-old brother-in-law and ran his SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them seriously injured, after heated arguments over the food served.

Groom Manoj Kumar and his friends began quarrelling with the bride’s relatives over sweets served to them at the wedding in Shamshabad area on Monday night.

“They were inebriated when they started arguing. The elders intervened but they fired at my maternal uncle who escaped unhurt,” said Punit, the bride’s brother.

He alleged that his younger brother Pranshu, who was serving water to Manoj and his friends, was whisked away by the accused in an SUV.

“While fleeing, they ran their SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them with serious injuries. We made several calls to Manoj to return along with Pranshu, but he refused. At 3 am the next morning, he left my brother’s body in the village and fled,” Punit claimed.

Pranshu’s neck had a strangulation mark and his face was disfigured.

The injured -- Vimla, 50, Mithilesh, 35, and Sapna, 17 -- were taken to Lohia district hospital in Farrukhabad where the condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.

According to the FIR filed by the bride’s father Rampal Jaatav, “Manoj Kumar drove a speeding SUV over people standing on the roadside and injured three women relatives. My nine-year-old son was also killed by the groom and his friends.”

Kamayganj Circle officer Rajveer Singh Gaur said: “Initial investigation suggests that men from both sides were engaged in a heated argument. The groom drove an SUV over three relatives and possibly also the boy. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The report will tell if the child was run over by a vehicle or was strangled.”

The police is looking for the accused groom and his relatives.

