Group organises Ulhas river tours

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:48 IST

With an aim to create awareness and conserve the Ulhas river, a citizens’ organisation – The Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti – has decided to organize regular study tours. These tours are aimed to inform locals about the history and marine life of the Ulhas river .

Through these study tours, various reasons for deterioration of the river will be highlighted. “We are conducting these study tours to make people aware that this 120-km-long rive is not being conserved properly. If people are made aware of the magnitude of the pollution within the river, they will be able to come forward and help,” said Ravindra Lingayat, member, Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti.

The study tour will be for two days and will have a batch of 30 volunteers. First such tour will start on December 14. “The first tour will be a detailed tour that will comprise of a study and research of the water and rock samples that will be collected,” added Lingayat.

The study tour will begin from Bhivpuri, where the group of 30 volunteers will assess the flow of the river and identify spots where the river is heavily polluted. Water samples will be collected at an interval of 10km and will be sent to the laboratory for testing. The tour will end at Dombivli where the river enters Vasai creek.

“Studying the various types of effluents and the spots where the river gets polluted helps in understanding the problem,” said another member.