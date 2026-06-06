Thiruvananthapuram, More than 60,000 business-to-business meetings were facilitated during the second edition of South India's prestigious travel and trade event GTM 2026.

GTM 2026 clocks over 60,000 B2B meets, imparts momentum to Kerala Tourism

The meetings were arranged through an appointment-based networking system facilitated by the Global Travel Market , according to a statement issued on Saturday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The three-day event concluded on Friday.

Around 2,000 domestic and 100 international buyers participated in the mart, which featured 228 stalls representing leading tourism and hospitality stakeholders from across India.

The event, the first major convergence of tourism sector stakeholders after the present government assumed office in the state, elicited an overwhelming response from stakeholders, imparting added momentum to Kerala Tourism, it said.

The B2B travel and trade exhibition was organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum , Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries , Thavass Ventures, and Metro Mart, in association with Kerala Tourism and India Tourism.

Kerala Tourism and Culture Minister P C Vishnunadh inaugurated GTM 2026 while Transport Minister C P John opened the B2B meet. Metro Expedition-GTM Tourism Awards 2026 were also presented during the inaugural ceremony, the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Andhra Pradesh was bestowed with the prestigious Best Tourism Promotion State award during the event. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Shri Kandula Durgesh received the award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andhra Pradesh was bestowed with the prestigious Best Tourism Promotion State award during the event. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Shri Kandula Durgesh received the award. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General, India Tourism, Government of India; Biju K, Secretary, Kerala Tourism, and Anjana M, Director, Kerala Tourism, also attended the event.

The next edition of GTM will be hosted in Andhra Pradesh, informed the organisers, according to the statement.

Hosted in multiple venues of the state capital and suburbs, the event served as a platform for exhibitors and buyers to build business partnerships with key global players in the travel and tourism industry.

The two-day international travel trade networking sessions and B2B meetings as part of the event were held at Golden Palace Convention Centre, Neyyattinkara, in the district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meet showcased unique tourism circuits of south Kerala along with the state's time-tested assets before a large gathering of buyers and sellers from India and abroad.

Siji Nair, CEO, GTM, said GTM 2026 created a new benchmark in South India's travel trade sector by facilitating over 60,000 B2B meetings, which were held by leveraging an appointment-based networking system.

"The event attracted a record number of buyers from across the globe as well as from various Indian states. The inaugural edition of GTM had recorded around 38,000 B2B meetings. So, this edition marks a significant milestone in the number of B2B sessions," he noted.

GTM 2026 turned out to be a powerful platform for networking, partnerships, investments, and tourism promotion, Nair said, adding that investors and hospitality entrepreneurs from various Indian states explored expansion opportunities in the South Indian tourism and hospitality market during the event.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event had active participation from tour operators, hoteliers, destination management companies, tourism boards, hospitality brands, and investors, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.