26-year-old man dies by suicide after strangling to death minor live-in partner in Gujarat

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 24, 2023 04:58 PM IST

A 26-year-old man strangled to death his minor live-in partner and died by suicide near Bilimora of Gujarat’s Navsari district, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the live-in partners were reportedly planning to get married after the girl turned major.

The man lived with the girl for nearly a year and worked at a factory as a migrant worker, said an official from Bilimora police station.

On Thursday night, the partners got into a quarrel after which the man, who hailed from Bihar, strangulated the girl and hanged himself from the ceiling of their house at Antaliya village near Bilimora town, the official said.

Citing a relative of the man who also lived in the same apartment, the police said the live-in partners were planning to get married after she turned major but lived like a married couple.

As per the first information report (FIR), the girl had told the man’s relative that he would get violent and beat her up after taking drugs.

On Thursday night, the man returned home apparently intoxicated and got into a fight with the minor. In a fit of anger, he strangled her to death and hanged himself, the official added.

