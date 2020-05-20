Gurugram: Covid-19 containment zones increased to 45; all zones now in Ggm block of district

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:58 IST

Gurugram: The district administration has increased the containment zones in Gurugram to 45 from 37 after the city saw a spurt in coronavirus (Covid-19) disease cases in recently. In a revised order issued by Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri on Wednesday, 11 new zones were added, while four were de-notified for not reporting any fresh cases in the past 28 days. The total number of cases in the district on Wednesday stood at 226 from 220 a day earlier.

The new areas in Gurugram are – Palam Vihar (Block D), Sector 57 (block adjacent to Harmony Home Society), Khandsa (Lane 4), Rajiv Nagar (Lane 3), Sector 56 (Block D), Sector 17 (Lane 13), Sikanderpur (Lane towards Metro pillar 51), Sector 22 (Peer Baba lane, Mullahera), Sushant Lok 1 (Block C), Mohan Nagar (N Block), and Sector 9A ( Pocket 3).

All containment zones are now in Gurugram and none are in the other three blocks of the district — Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar.

The district health department, along with the administration, has also decided to reduce the perimeter of containment zones to one kilometre from three kilometres. It can include lanes or mohallas where coronavirus cases are reported. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that except containment zones, the remaining areas will be classified as orange zones where activities will resume.

In containment zones within red and orange zones, maximum precautions are required including strict perimeter control, to ensure there is no movement of population in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies or supply of essential goods and services.

The containment zone list was last revised on May 11 where new areas like DLF phase 2 (L block), DLF Phase 3 (Hermitage Housing Society), Basai village and Basai Enclave part 1, Bhawani Enclave, Khandsa (lane adjacent Shyam Public School), Nathupur village (Om Prakash lane), Kherki Dhaula village, Bajghera village, Baliawas, Jamalpur, and Sheetla Colony were added.

The other affected areas, continuing with the last revised list on May 8, are - Jharsa village (Sector 39), Sirhaul ( lanes 1, 7 & 6-B), Meghdoot Apartments, Sector 10A, Om Nagar, Sector 12 (Prem Nagar, Lotus Hospital, Rajiv Nagar), Dundahera (Police Station Road, community centre), Ardee City society (Block A, B, C) and Chandan Vihar.

It also includes Ashok Vihar, Godrej Frontier Society (Tower K), Islampur Village, Kadipur Enclave (Lane 4), Surat Nagar Phase II (Lane no. 23), Khandsa mandi, Anand Garden (Lane 2) and Ashok Garden (Lane 3), Lal Nursing Home and Kharbanda Hospital (back side), Krishna Nagar (Lane 2), Jyoti Park (lanes 7 and 9) Baldev Nagar (lane 14) Krishna Colony (lane 2).