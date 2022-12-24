Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 lakh penalty on Gurugram pub for discriminating with differently-abled woman

Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:36 PM IST

The Haryana commissioner for persons with disabilities has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on Raasta, a city-based pub located in Cyber Hub for discriminating with a differently-abled woman and denying her entry into their establishment on February 11 this year

ByAbhishek Behl

The Haryana commissioner for persons with disabilities has imposed a penalty of 1 lakh on Raasta, a city-based pub located in Cyber Hub for discriminating with a differently-abled woman and denying her entry into their establishment on February 11 this year.

The court of the state commissioner observed that the restaurant staff had committed an act, which cannot be condoned just because they have submitted an unconditional apology.

The state commissioner for persons with disabilities, Raj Kumar Makkad, observed in his order on December 21, that the court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter raised by Shrishti Pandey, who was denied entry into the establishment just because she is a person with disability and is wheelchair bound.

On February 13, Pandey highlighted the mistreatment meted out by the Raasta staff on social media.

After going through the submissions made by the pub management, the court observed, “If persons with disabilities are not welcome in the hospitality business, then none can expect their inclusion in the rest of the society. The respondents have committed an act which cannot be condoned just because they have tendered their unconditional apology.”

The court said that in view of the violation, a penalty of 1 lakh has been imposed against the respondent (pub management) to be deposited in favour of Helen Keller Society for the Visually Impaired, an NGO, within two weeks from the day of the order, failing which criminal action will be initiated.

When asked about the matter, Joy Singh, partner of Raasta said, “We respect the judgement of the state commissioner for persons with disabilities. We have always maintained the highest standards to ensure our guests are always made to feel welcome and well attended. The unfortunate event that has led to the passing of this order has made us better than before and we are now taking regular sensitisation training for all our staff.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail

