Nuh police to check if licenced weapons were used in violence

Nuh police on Friday registered 10 fresh FIRs for incendiary posts on social media before the communal violence in Nuh on Monday which left at least six dead and 80 injured, said police.

Police said that a total of 55 FIRs have been registered so far in the violence case in which 141 suspects have been arrested. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police also said they are verifying and identifying weapons used in the violence. “We are also verifying weapons of licence holders who were present at the spot and whether these weapons were used to fire shots. We will check if they have used their weapons in the past,” said Narender Bijraniya, Nuh superintendent of police.

Police said the special investigation teams (SITs) are scanning social media websites and have identified over 3,000 accounts who had posted and shared incendiary posts before and after the violence in Nuh.

Bijraniya, who took charge as Nuh SP on Friday, said that they have identified areas including the nearby villages and districts from where the suspects had joined the mob to spread violence in the district. “The call detail records (CDR), social media accounts, WhatsApp messages and meeting spots have been identified. We are conducting raids against the suspects across locations and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Police said that a total of 55 FIRs have been registered so far in the violence case in which 141 suspects have been arrested. “We are keeping a strict vigil on social media so that no kind of fake news, rumours or hateful speech is spread through social media platforms,” said Bijarniya.

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the special secretary, home department. An officer from the IT cell has also been included in the panel who will handle social media monitoring.

Nuh deputy commissioner Prashant Panwar said that they have also launched compensation portal for affected victims. “Since the situation in the district is getting back to normal, the resumption of internet services is also being reviewed. Soon a positive decision will be taken on the basis of the intelligence report. Haryana government has started a compensation portal to compensate for the incidents of loot and arson during the violence. Those affected by the incident can register complaints,” he said.

Panwar also said that the preliminary probe has suggested that there was no mastermind in the entire case, but different groups were formed and they had collectively planned the violence. “Innocent people among those who have been arrested have also been released,” he said.

Kala Ramachandran, Gurugram commissioner of police, said that the city remained peaceful on Friday. “A strike call was given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Pataudi, but It passed off without any incident. We have registered one case at Pataudi police station in connection with arson of a shop in the wee hours of the Friday morning. Seats of few motorcycles were also damaged. So far, we have registered 28 FIRs and 43 accused have been arrested. Also, 62 persons have been detained under preventive provisions of law. We have also blocked some social media accounts for inflammatory posts,” she said.

