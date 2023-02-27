A 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted and then murdered at a secluded place in IMT Manesar, police said on Monday, adding that the boy was abducted from a playground near his residence in Sector 10 at about 5.30pm on Sunday. Police said he was murdered within two hours of the abduction.

10-year-old boy raped and murdered in IMT Manesar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said the suspect, aged around 24 years, allegedly watched pornographic videos on his mobile phone after consuming liquor. Afterwards, he allegedly abducted the boy, whom he was acquainted with, and sexually assaulted him, before killing him. Police said the suspect was arrested around 1am Monday from IMT Manesar.

What helped police zero in on the suspect was a ransom call he made to the boy’s father around 7.30pm. This he did in an attempt to misguide the police, officers said, adding that he dumped the body in a garbage heap.

According to police, the suspect in a factory in Sector 37 and had shifted to IMT Manesar around a week ago. He used to live in Khandsa in Sector 10 and his older brother was a tenant of the victim’s family. Investigators said the suspect used to frequently visit their house and also befriended the minor boy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the boy was in the playground when the suspect abducted him. “He took the boy to IMT Manesar and raped him. Later, he slit his throat. He also made a phone call to the boy’s father, asking him to come with ₹2 lakh to IMT Manesar if he wanted to see his son alive,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said the father immediately approached police after receiving the call and the suspect was detained from IMT Manesar. “He tried to misguide us but soon broke down since there was enough evidence against him as he had made the ransom call using his own mobile phone and there was CCTV camera footage where he could be seen taking the boy on his motorcycle,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The body was recovered from the garbage heap. We have also recovered the knife used in the murder,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said the suspect was produced before a court on Monday and remanded in police custody for further interrogation.