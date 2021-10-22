11 years on, buyers protest against non-delivery of plots in Gurugram project

Plot buyers of ‘Krrish World’ in Gurugram’s Brahma City project protested against the developer near the department of town and country planning (DTCP) office in Sector 14 on Friday for failing to deliver their plots even 11 years after launching the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The buyers also submitted a memorandum to the DTCP, demanding delivery of their pending plots despite 90% of the total payment being done, alleged members of Krrish & Brahma Buyers Association.

The association said the project, which was launched in 2010 by Krrish Realtech Private Limited (KRPL), offered plots to buyers in Brahma City spread over sectors 60, 61, 62, 63 and 65, promising that the plots would be delivered between 2013 and 2014. The average size of plots ranged from 300 square yard to 400 square yard, according to the buyers.

The protesters, who had gathered near the DTCP office on Friday, alleged that the developer did not offer them possession of their plots and has now come up with a new scheme, according to which, the project will be developed in collaboration with a third party to offer floor spaces to the buyers instead of plots which they had purchased earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naresh Garg, a buyer, said that the developer has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), declaring itself insolvent so that the project could be handed over to a third party for making floor spaces without any consent from the plot owners. “Instead of giving us the plots, the developer is now offering us floor spaces. We want our original plots only,” said Garg, adding that they have not given any consent to accept the floor spaces.

According to the buyers, several plots have also been sold to multiple buyers and it becomes a problem when they go for the physical possession. “When I went to take possession of my plot, five other persons were already sitting there who refused to let us take possession as they, too, claimed ownership of the plot,” said Girish Guliani, another buyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plot buyers, who protested on Friday, alleged that they have paid nearly ₹1 crore each to the developer, and many of them even took loans and are paying EMIs for the same. “Most of the buyers are end-users and they have invested their hard-earned money in the project. The authorities and developers must not allow this change in the character of the project as it will cause a major loss to the buyers,” said DD Singh, president of the association.

The project developer, however, denied the allegations and said that they have been committed to delivering the plots to the buyers. “We are working out a scheme for the delivery of the plots to the buyers, and they will get their spaces soon. We are committed to delivering these units to the buyers. The delay has been caused due to various reasons and we are working on it,” said Amulya Misra, director of KRPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A spokesperson of Brahma City Private Limited (BCPL) said, “We examined our records, and it is submitted at the outset that the said individuals/entities are not customers or allottees of BCPL and have no privity of contract with it. Further, it may be noted at the outset that BCPL is not responsible for any act or omission committed by KRPL. BCPL is a separate and distinct legal entity. The complainant appears to be the allottee of KRPL and therefore BCPL is not responsible for any act or omission committed by KRPL.”

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that the DTCP officials were in Chandigarh on Friday to attend a meeting, but a memorandum has been submitted to the office. “We will examine issues raised by the buyers, and the needful will be done according to the rules,” Mann said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}