150-crore forgery case: Gurugram court rejects bail plea by BSF man’s family

The district sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of Mamta Yadav and Ritu Raj Yadav, who were arrested on January 13, for allegedly duping owners of five city-based construction firms of over ₹150 crore.

Both are family members of Praveen Yadav, the prime suspect in the case, who was a deputy commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) and was posted at the National Security Guard (NSG) on deputation.

Police said both women were arrested from Manesar and are lodged in Bhondsi jail.

Police said Praveen had opened a fake private company and made his wife Mamta and sister Ritu Raj directors. Ritu worked with a private bank in Sector 83 in Manesar and lived on the NSG campus with her husband, who is an assistant deputy commandant and is allegedly absconding. She allegedly helped her brother open the bank accounts on forged documents and transfer money by taking advantage of her bank job.

The defence counsel said that both his clients are women and have breast-feeding children. “My clients cannot be implicated just because they are family members, especially when no allegations have been raised against them. By relying upon a few articles of the (World Health Organisation (WHO) and the number of inmates lodged in the district jail, we know that the hygiene condition of the prison is neither good for the accused persons nor it is congenial for both the infant children, especially in the prevailing situation of Covid-19.”

On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the bail applications and said, “The present FIR is not an encyclopaedia for narrating the entire incident, rather it is just an information to set the investigation into motion. It is further brought to the notice of the court that the persons mentioned as accomplices have also been found to be involved in the fraudulent transactions. Therefore, they are not entitled for concessions of bail and the instant applications are required to be dismissed”.

While dismissing the bail application, additional sessions judge (ASJ), Gurugram, Mona Singh in her order said, “At this stage, it is pertinent to mention here the statements of bank transactions in the name of accused persons, produced by the police, wherein even before the opening of the company, several financial transactions took place between co-accused Praveen and both the applicants-accused and huge amount has been credited in the accounts of both the applicants-accused”.

“During the course of arguments, learned counsel for the applicants-accused has even been asked to show the source of the amount credited in the accounts of the present accused persons, especially when Mamta is not working and Ritu Raj was a branch manager”, the ASJ said.

The order further stated that considering the seriousness and gravity of the alleged offences, the court was of the opinion that both the applicants-accused are not entitled to bail at this stage and dismissed the plea.

Police said Praveen was the kingpin of the gang, who posed as an IPS officer posted with the NSG, Manesar, and claimed to provide construction contracts for various work inside the campus. The NSG is under the ministry of home affairs.

Praveen allegedly provided the four owners of construction firms with letters of intent and copies of fake tender contracts and, according to the police, also made them deposit money in an account with a private bank, in the name of “Office of the GC (Garrison), Station HQ, NSG, Manesar”, on the pretext that it was earnest money for tender allocation.

