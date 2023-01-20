16-year-old boy dies by suicide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Gurugram: A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after he jumped before a Metro train at Guru Dronacharya station in Sector 26 on Wednesday, police said

ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after he jumped before a Metro train at Guru Dronacharya station in Sector 26 on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the incident took place at about 2pm on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. The deceased was a resident of Delhi and studied in a private school there, police added.

Investigators said that the teenager had left for school in the morning but instead travelled to Gurugram by a Metro train. They said that he sent a message to his father asking for forgiveness.

The reason behind the incident is not clear, police said, adding that they are yet to speak to his family members.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that a probe under Section 174 of the CrPC is underway in the case. “The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem,” he added.

