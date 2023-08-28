Minor among two held for thrashing auto driver to death in Sohna

Gurugram: A 19-year-old man was arrested while a minor was apprehended for allegedly beating an auto-rickshaw driver to death in Sohna after the three-wheeler hit them, police said on Monday.

Police said the suspects beat the deceased with an iron pipe. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the body of Amir Khan, 30, was spotted by villagers on a field in Lakhuwas in Sohna on August 21.

Police said that after the deceased’s brother-in-law Aas Mohammad filed a complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects was under sections 34 (common intention), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at City Sohna police station.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that after detailed investigation, two suspects were detained on Sunday — including a minor.

“They confessed to beating Khan to death using an iron pipe and dumping his body in a nearby field after his auto-rickshaw had hit them,” Boken said, adding the pipe was recovered from their possession. He said Khan was a resident of Faridabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON